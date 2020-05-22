William "Roddie" Bryan did much more than just video the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in the Satilla Shores neighborhood, according the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
GBI investigators say Bryan, 50, took an active role in the pursuit of Arbery. The unarmed 25-year-old was jogging through the neighborhood on that Sunday afternoon when he was gunned down after a confrontation with Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael.
Bryan followed Arbery in a vehicle during the final moments of the young man's life, videoing the scene as Arbery was fatally shot three times with buckshot at close range while struggling with Travis McMichael for possession of McMichael's shotgun. The video was leaked to the public May 5, causing international outrage as it made the rounds of social media.
However, GBI agents now say Bryan actively took part in the pursuit of Arbery. Between 1 p.m. and 1:20 p.m., Bryan allegedly made numerous attempts to cut off Arbery's escape, according to a GBI arrest affidavit.
"The accused did attempt to confine and detain Ahmaud Arbery without legal authority, by utilizing his vehicle on multiple occasions during the above time frame, with the intention of confining and detaining Arbery," the affidavit reads.
Agents arrested Bryan on Thursday, charging him with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. GBI agents arrested Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, on May 7, charging both men with felony murder and aggravated assault. All three men remained Friday in the Glynn County Detention Center.
The GBI is investigating the Arbery shooting in conjunction with Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr assigned Holmes to prosecute the case shortly after the McMichaels' arrest. Speaking publicly about the case for the first time Friday, Holmes said she believes Bryan's arrest puts all three men behind bars who are responsible for Arbery's death.
Holmes said, "at this point we feel confident the individuals who needed to be charged have been charged," the Associated Press reported Holmes saying at a joint press conference with the GBI in Decatur.
"We are going to make sure that we find justice in this case," Holmes said. "We know that we have a broken family and a broken community down in Brunswick."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
