Coastal Pines names new president

Coastal Pines Technical College named a new president Thursday. Lonnie Roberts, who previously served as the technical college’s provost, has been named president upon the retirement of Glenn Deibert.
Deibert has led the college for nine years. Roberts will take over as president on Feb. 1.
“Lonnie certainly has all the right leadership qualities and technical college experience we look for when considering the next president of Coastal Pines Tech,” said Greg Dozier, commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia, in an announcement Thursday. “But it’s his lifelong commitment to bettering his local community that makes him the right person to lead the college. I know he will do a fantastic job bringing more opportunity to students in the region and developing a skilled workforce for business and industry in southeast Georgia.”
Roberts has served as provost of the college since 2014. In that role, he oversaw the college’s operations and functions. Before serving as provost, he was vice president of institutional effectiveness, and in that role, he led the college’s efforts to achieve approval from SACSCOC after the merger of Altamaha Technical College and Okefenokee Technical College to form Coastal Pines Technical College.
He also previously served as acting president and vice president for instructional effectiveness at Altamaha Technical College.
“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve as Coastal Pines Technical College’s next president,” Roberts said. “This college has a remarkable reputation for developing a skilled workforce for our business and industry partners. We are also making the difference in the lives of students, their families and the community every day through education. I am honored to lead this college going forward and am excited about what the future holds for our region.”
Roberts holds a master of library and information science degree from Valdosta State University and a bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of Georgia. He began his career as a clerk and administrator in Jeff Davis County, where he worked for 20 years before beginning his career in postsecondary education.