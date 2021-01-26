Starting in February, all free COVID-19 testing by the Coastal Health District will be done in Glynn and Chatham counties, freeing up resources to give vaccines and provide other services.
Free COVID tests will no longer be available through health departments in McIntosh, Camden, Effingham, Liberty, Long and Bryan counties starting on Monday.
Some private providers, pharmacies, urgent care centers and health clinics will continue to offer free testing in those counties, according to the health district.
“We have to shift our priorities to better meet the demand for COVID-19 vaccine,” Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis said in a statement Tuesday. “As much as we’d like to do it all, our smaller counties don’t have the capacity to operate testing sites, give COVID-19 vaccines and provide core public health services. Fortunately, there are several other resources available for testing outside of public health.”
The Glynn County Health Department, a branch of the Coastal Health District, gives free tests by appointment only.
The health district’s testing call center hours will also change. Starting Monday, the call center will be operational from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays.
For more information or to make a testing appointment, call 912-230-9744 or visit covid19.dph.ga.gov.
New COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the health district are still on hold.