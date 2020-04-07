The number of COVID-19 cases in the eight-county Coastal Health District rose from 207 as of 7 p.m. Monday to 221 at noon Tuesday.
Included in the total were McIntosh and Camden counties, which reported one new case each since 7 p.m. Monday putting their totals at 16 and three, respectively. Glynn County reported no new cases, resting at 29. Within the rest of the health district, Chatham reported 117 cases; Effingham, 17; Bryan, 26; Liberty, 12; and Long, one.
No new deaths were reported in the coastal district in the noon update Tuesday, leaving the total at seven: four in Chatham County, two in Bryan and one in Effingham.
Statewide, the Department of Public Health reported 8,818 coronavirus cases in a noon update, 1,774 of which are hospitalized, and that state and commercial labs have run more than 33,000 COVID-19 tests. The department reported 329 deaths.
Little has changed in demographics. Female patients account for 53 percent of call cases, men 45 percent. Two percent are listed as unknown.
Less than one percent of patients are minors, while four percent are unknown. Those aged 18-59 are the majority at 59 percent, while people 60 years old or older 36 percent. Four percent are listed as unknown
The hardest hit counties are in the Atlanta area, with Fulton, Dekalb, Cobb and Gwinnett counties holding four of the top five spots on the list and adding up to a little more than 2,800 cases and 86 deaths.
At No. 2 is Dougherty County with 939 cases and 52 deaths. According to health officials, an outbreak in Albany is largely to blame.
Residents are reminded to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and stay home if feeling sick.