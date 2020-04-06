The Coastal Health District reports that COVID-19 cases in the eight-county area have risen from 173 at 7 p.m. on Sunday to 192 as of noon today.
According to the district, since Sunday there have been no new cases in Glynn, Camden or McIntosh counties, which have reported 29, nine and two, respectively.
In the remainder of the district, Chatham County report 104 cases, 13 in Liberty, one in Long, 21 in Bryan and 13 in Effingham County, which reported its first death due to the disease on Sunday.
So far, six deaths resulting from COVID-19 have been reported in the district. Along from the one in Effingham, Chatham County has reported three deaths and Bryan two.
Statewide, 7,314 people have been reported to be infected with the disease, 1,332 of which are hospitalized. More than 30,000 tests have been conducted. The state Department of Public Health reports 229 coronavirus-related deaths in Georgia.
At 60 percent of all cases in the state, the disease continues to predominately affect people ages 18-59, with those aged 60 or older not far behind at 35 percent. Less than one percent are minors, and four percent are listed as unknown.
Women account for the slight majority of cases at 53 percent. Men, 46 percent. One percent is listed as unknown.
Residents are reminded to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and stay home if feeling sick.