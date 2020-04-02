The Georgia Department of Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Glynn County as of noon Thursday.
Confirmed cases in the eight-county Coastal Health District are nearing triple-digits, increasing from 78 as of 7 p.m. Wednesday to 95 at noon Thursday.
Glynn County is up to 20 cases, Camden six, McIntosh one, Chatham 44, Effingham six, Liberty seven, Long one and Bryan 10.
Three deaths have been reported in the district, one in Bryan County and two in Chatham.
Statewide, the number of cases statewide rose by nearly 700 cases, increasing from 4,638 at noon on Wednesday to 5,348 at noon today. Of those, 1,056 are hospitalized, almost 20 percent.
Deaths rose from 139 at noon Wednesday to 163, according to the state health department.
The majority are in the Atlanta area, but the largest death toll in a single county was reported in Dougherty County, where the Phoebe Putney Health System in Albany has been dealing with a large outbreak.
At 507, Dougherty is behind only Fulton County in the number of confirmed cases.
As with past reports, the majority of cases have been found among 18-59-year-olds at 59 percent, with those 60 and older in second at 36 percent. Minors account for less than one percent, while four percent were listed as unknown.
By sex, 52 percent were female and 46 percent male, two percent listed as unknown.
Residents are reminded to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently-touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and stay home if feeling sick.