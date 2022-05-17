A monument to Confederate soldiers in Hanover Square came down Tuesday, its future unknown as it was loaded onto a truck and trailer in three pieces.
Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying that the city “removed the singular vestige of a bygone and abhorrent era in our nation's history” by following through on the council’s vote to take down the statue last year.
“Through community debate and engagement on April 7, 2021, the City Commission voted overwhelmingly to remove the statue from our city,” Johnson said in a statement. “With respect to that brave decision and alongside the devoted and powerful people of Brunswick, my administration and this commission executed the will of our citizens in removing the Confederate statue from Hanover Square.
“Let today stand as a monument to the ever-moving tide that brings us closer to love, equality and understanding.”
Where the statue will be moved to, city officials would not disclose. One city worker said its final destination may be a graveyard of Confederate soldiers in Waynesville.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the statue was being stored at the city public works facility.
According to a release by the city, the owners of the monument were notified of the city’s plans to remove it. The city said it “provided ample opportunity for the owners to work with the city to relocate the monument,” but that its offer was rejected by the monument’s owners.
Bennie Williams, commander of the local chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and district commander of American Legion Post 9, said the Georgia Supreme Court is scheduled to hear cases from various parties throughout the state whose lawsuits attempting to block the removal of Confederate monuments were thrown out due to lack of legal standing. If the plaintiffs in those cases are found to have legal standing, he believes it could have implications in a lawsuit against the city of Brunswick and could call into question the legality of moving the statue.
Two lawsuits that he and others brought against the city were thrown out of court, one in 2021 and another in March of this year. The most recent suit was thrown out due to lack of standing.
Not all were upset to see the statue go.
One citizen drove by honking and waving in appreciation of the action.
Brunswick Commissioner Kendra Rolle was on hand with Johnson to see city employees and contractors load the statue.
“After two long years, I'm glad to see it go,” Rolle said.
Due to the history behind the statue and the people to whom it was dedicated, Rolle, who is Black, said getting to watch it come down held some personal significance.
Laura Khurana was one of the handful of citizens gathered to watch the sight. In 2019, she served on a committee that was assembled to advise the city commission on how to deal with the statue. She was of the opinion it should have been moved. But in a split vote, the committee recommended leaving it in place with interpretive signs and plaques to provide context about the role Black soldiers stationed on St. Simons Island played during the American Civil War.
“I'm sad it took so long,” she added. “But I'm glad to see it happening.”