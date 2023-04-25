City personnel boarded up an old church at the corner of G and Gordon streets in Brunswick today, declaring it derelict and unsafe for occupancy after it opened its doors to homeless people.
Dozens of Brunswick Police officers and Glynn County Sheriff’s deputies were present at the scene Tuesday — as were Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones and Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump.
Jones visited the building at 3 p.m. Monday and gave the Rev. Zack Lyde, who owns the building, and the Rev. Leonard Small, a minister from Savannah, 24 hours to bring the structure up to code, or it would be declared unfit for occupancy.
Both attempted to block police and city building inspectors from going into the building this afternoon and got into an at-times heated verbal exchange with police and city officials, but no arrests were made. Small, the pastor of Litway Missionary Baptist Church in Savannah, was cited for improper use of private property, Jones said.
Small said he came from Savannah to try to help the homeless, and that the city was being callous, bullying the homeless and treating them like second-class citizens by removing their sheltering options and providing no alternatives.
Small said the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act protects his right to use the church through his ministry, Resurrection House Ministries, and allows him to open the church to homeless people seeking shelter.
Small and Lyde cited the Brunswick City Commission’s decision last week to impose a 65-day closure on The Well, a day shelter and hospitality center for the homeless, as the reason for opening the church to the homeless.
Commissioners made the call after The Well became a target of the ire of some residents and business owners following five violent incidents police have attributed to homeless individuals since Feb. 27.
The Well is not an overnight shelter, but many daytime visitors camped out on the sidewalks around the building at night.
City Manager Regina McDuffie said the city government’s position is that the building was not being used as a church, but as a homeless shelter, and therefore fell under the city’s new ordinance restriction homeless shelter and service providers. She did acknowledge that the property still enjoyed a church property tax exemption, however.
Under the new law, any shelter or homelessness services provider must apply for a permit and receive approval from the city Planning and Appeals Commission and the Brunswick City Commission.
McDuffie also said it is the city’s responsibility to take into account all citizens, not just the homeless.
Small said he will be taking the city to court over the issue. His attorney, Brunswick lawyer Kevin Gough, was also at the scene.
City police were called to the corner of G and Gordon streets overnight Saturday in response to a report of homeless people gathering in the building. The caller said there was suspicious activity near a work truck and that people were using the restroom outside in plain view of others, according to daily police call logs.
Volunteer contractors, who were working on the building Tuesday, will be allowed to continue their work on bringing the building up to code, but only by following the proper procedures and getting the right permits, McDuffie said.
"Despite the difficult situation, the city staff did a tremendous job in properly executing their duties. Hats off to the police department, code enforcement and city public works," McDuffie told The News. "Also, thanks to the sheriff and the county for their support."