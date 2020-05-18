A Chatham County judge will preside over the case of the two Glynn County men charged in the death of Brunswick resident Ahmaud Arbery.
Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley was named after the judges in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit recused themselves.
Greg McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, are charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Arbery, 25. Arbery was jogging through Satilla Shores neighborhood when the two armed men pursued him to question him about recent burglaries in the neighborhood. He was shot three times with a shotgun during a struggle for the weapon with Travis McMichael.
Greg McMichael, a former Glynn County police officer, worked as an investigator for the office of Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson before retiring last year.
Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes with prosecute the case for the state.