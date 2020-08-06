The woman caught in the crossfire in a predawn shootout Saturday in the parking lot of a former grocery store at 5711 Altama Ave. has died of her wounds, Glynn County police said.
Kendrea Bacon, 33, had been in critical condition since the shooting with a gunshot wound to her head. Police said late Thursday evening that Bacon died at UF Health Jacksonville hospital.
Police had arrested two men in connection with the shooting, charging each initially with aggravated assault.
With Bacon’s death, the charges against Jeremiah Roashann Herrington, 26, and Jamar Scotty Herrington, 27, have been upgraded to murder, police said.
Police arrested Jeremiah Herrington Saturday night. Jamar Herrington, 27, was arrested Wednesday night.
men remain in the Glynn County Detention Center without bond.
Police said earlier this week that warrants have been issued for several others involved in the shooting.
Around 2:27 a.m. Saturday, police on patrol in the area heard gunshots coming from the plaza, previously anchored by a Winn-Dixie grocery store but now vacant. Police arrived as numerous people were leaving the parking lot in vehicles and on foot, the report said.
Officers found Bacon wounded in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Camaro, the report said.
Witnesses told police three men stood at one end of the Camaro in which Bacon occupied and two men stood at the other end during an angry standoff. When the dispute erupted into gunfire, a bullet pierced the Camaro’s driver’s side windshield and struck Bacon, the report said.
Large weekend gatherings in recent months in the parking lot of the vacant shopping plaza have caused problems for a nearby restaurant owner and have raised concerns among residents at apartments across the street.
George Morris of the Island Jerk Shack, a Jamaican restaurant at 5719 Altama Ave., said large rowdy gatherings in the former Winn Dixie parking lot are punctuated by gambling, drinking and fighting.