Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman, the sole finalist for the open county manager position, has withdrawn his name from consideration according to a press release from the county.
The release states that in his letter, Chapman said a one-year employment contract would not allow him to pursue this position any further. Georgia state law limits county commissions from entering a contract of more than one year.
He also said the opportunity given to him by the public as the elected tax commissioner to improve the structure and service of the office also factored into the decision.
Commission Chairman Wayne Neal said the county values his service as tax commissioner.
“We will make every effort to find someone with the skills and abilities as the ones we saw in Chapman,” Neal said in the release.
Chapman was chosen as the sole finalist at the July 1 commission meeting by a 4-3 vote. Chapman’s selection was controversial as he did not initially apply for the job, but was recruited to apply after the application process ended.
Kathryn Downs will continue to serve as interim county manager until her last day July 23. Downs recently accepted the assistant county manager position in Bryan County. The commission will appoint a new acting county manager to fill the role after Downs’ last day.