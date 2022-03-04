A motion was denied Friday that would have blocked a special election on March 8 in Camden County to determine the future of a planned spaceport.
Stephen Scarlett, chief Superior Court judge of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, rejected Camden County’s claim that the Constitution does not allow referendum to repeal the decision by the Board of Commissioners.
During a hearing Thursday, a lawyer for the county argued the referendum process does not apply to decisions made by county commissioners, and it would set a precedent if the special election is allowed to proceed.
Citizens opposed to the proposed spaceport cited safety concerns and the more than $10.3 million spent with more to come if the county is allowed to proceed with the purchase. They asked for a special election to determine if there is enough public support a spaceport in Camden County.
Scarlett granted a Certificate of Immediate Review to allow the county to appeal to the Georgia Appellate Court.