Authorities arrested a College of Coastal Georgia student Monday on firearms charges stemming from a July 18 incident in which she allegedly armed herself and threatened others in a dorm on the campus.

The 23-year-old student initially was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital for psychological evaluation following the incident, school authorities and Brunswick police said.

Grace Ashley Wright was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center charged with aggravated assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers with threats of violence, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct, reckless conduct, and carrying a weapon in a school safety zone as a non-licensed holder, according to jail records.

CCGA police responded on the night of July 18 to a report that a student was armed inside a dorm and “threatening to shoot,” according to college officials and city police.

With assistance from Brunswick police and Glynn County police, CCGA officers were able to bring Wright into custody without incident, school officials said.

“It was an isolated incident, and it was resolved peacefully,” CCGA Vice President for Advancement Jamie Bessette told The News last week. “The area was secured, and campus officers quickly deescalated the situation for a peaceful outcome, with no injuries or interruptions to campus operations.”

Immediately after the incident, Wright was transported to the local hospital, according to city police.

It is not known whether she was held in the hospital until her arrest.

She remained Tuesday in the county jail, held without bond.

