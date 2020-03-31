The number of cases of confirmed COVID-19 continued to increase in the Coastal Health District, with Chatham County reporting seven more for a total of 32 and Effingham County reporting five, an increase of one.
That raised the total number of confirmed cases in the right-county coastal district to 72.
At 7 p.m.. the last public reporting time for Tuesday by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Glynn County was reporting 17 cases; Camden, four; McIntosh and Long, one each; Liberty, five; and Bryan, seven.
The only two deaths linked to coronavirus in the coastal district to date occurred in the Chatham County-Savannah area. Both victims were in their 80s and had underlying conditions, according to the health department.
The number of COVID-19 cases statewide continues to grow, jumping to 4,117, including 885 hospitalizations and 125 deaths. The number is the result of 16,181 tests administered at public and private facilities.
Two of the four counties in different health districts that are close to Glynn County are reporting cases, including Ware County, 10, and Charlton, one. Brantley and Wayne counties have reported no confirmed cases.