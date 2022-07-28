Camden County has filed a lawsuit against Union Carbide Corp. for announcing that it considers a contract to purchase a 4,000-acre tract for a planned spaceport void.
Camden County officials said they have no intention of allowing Union Carbide to withdraw from the contract, which will cause the county the loss of the spaceport project as well as an enormous financial loss, in excess of $11 million.
"The county has an obligation to the residents and taxpayers to protect the investment in the project and to see the project through to its completion,” according to a statement released by Camden County.