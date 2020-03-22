Camden County is under a voluntary curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday.
Exceptions will be made for travel to work, medical treatment, and for fuel, food or medicine pickup and delivery.
The goal of the curfew is to reduce the burden on public safety and health officials and to ensure the continued capability to handle the existing critical response to the outbreak.
In the announcement, county officials said it is “vitally important” that all businesses realize that continuing to allow in-person gatherings of more than 10 people is posting “a significant health risk to Camden County.”
Bars and restaurants are closed to in-house dining and are only allowed to served food via pickup, delivery or drive through.
The voluntary curfew does not affect Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.