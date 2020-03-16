ST. MARYS — Camden County schools will close until further notice beginning Tuesday in response to the coronavirus.
The closure includes all school building activities, athletics, extracurricular school activities and trips.
All school buildings will be closed, but the education of students will not stop, according to school officials. All staff will work remotely to support students, including delivering digital and physical instruction resources to students while they are home.
Information about the closure and when classes will resume will be posted on the Camden County schools website camden.k-12.ga.us, on Facebook and through the SchoolMessenger phone and email alert system.