The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed the first cases of COVID-19 originating in Camden and Liberty counties on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the eight-county Coastal Health District to 12.
An individual tested positive for the disease at the Southeast Georgia Health System hospital in St. Marys earlier this month, but the person came from Folkston, the Charlton County seat, seeking treatment.
The two new cases join the growing list in the Coastal Health District — four in Glynn County, four in Chatham and two in Effingham.
No cases had been reported in the other coastal district counties of McIntosh, Long or Bryan as of noon Monday.
Statewide, the number of cases rose from 620 at 7 p.m. on Sunday to 772 at noon Monday. No new deaths had been reported, leaving the statewide toll at 25. According to the health department, over 5,000 people have been tested for the disease in Georgia by both state and commercial laboratories.
The health department stated that the jump of more than 150 cases is mostly because of a significant increase in reporting efficiency at commercial health labs.