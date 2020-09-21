The Glynn County Schools Police Department arrested a bus driver Monday on charges of child molestation and sexual battery.
The arrest of Joseph Jordan, 65, comes after a thorough investigation into allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with a 10-year-old student on his bus while at the Glynn County Stadium on the evening of Sept. 18.
Jordan, who was rehired as a bus driver in September 2017, was immediately placed on leave upon hearing of the allegations, and has since been relieved of his duties, according to a release sent by Glynn County Schools on Monday.