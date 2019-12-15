A 30-year-old man died in the predawn hours Sunday morning during a fight with another man outside the Waffle House at 4510 Altama Ave. in Brunswick during an incident that involved gunfire, according to a Brunswick Police report.

Daryl Fredrick Jr., 30, was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he died, police said. The other man involved in the fight fled the scene, police said.

Police were called to a report of “shots fired at the Waffle House,” police said. Police learned that two men got into a fight. “One of the males died as a result of this altercation,” a Brunswick police release said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Brunswick Police Det. Sgt. Allen Carter at 912-279-2650, or Silent Witness hotline at 267-5516.

