A man was shot and killed in a house on I Street early Wednesday morning, the Brunswick Police Department said.
Brunswick officers and Glynn County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene in the 1100 block of I Street and in the early stages of their investigation Wednesday morning, said Assistant Brunswick Police Chief Angela Smith.
Police were called to the block shortly before 1 a.m. to calls from people who reported they heard shots fired. Officers responded and evaluated the area but found no evidence of a shooting at the time, Smith said.
Later Wednesday morning, at about 7 a.m., someone called to report a medical emergency at the house, 1105 I Street, after they found the man inside. Emergency medical personnel arrived and determined that the man had been shot, Smith said.
She said the investigation is underway and encouraged anyone with information to contact the police department’s Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.