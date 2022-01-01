For most of the 20th Century and well into the 21st Century, he was about the best friend Brunswick and the Golden Isles ever had.
He rode in a vehicle from Brunswick to St. Simons Island the first time it was possible, riding on the brand-new causeway that we know today as the F.J. Torras on the day it opened in 1924. Yet he was still serving actively on the boards of the Brunswick Bar Harbor Pilots Association and Epworth By The Sea spiritual retreat and conference center up until very recently.
Through it all, from Brunswick Kiwanis Club meetings to local real estate dealings, he was always ready with a friendly smile, a handshake and a one-liner that was bound to make us laugh.
Bill Brown died Saturday at Hospice of the Golden Isles. He was 103.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at First Methodist Church in Brunswick, 1400 Norwich St. Masks are required.
“His philosophy was that a stranger is just a friend you haven’t met,” said his daughter, Marian Lawlor. “I never met anyone who didn’t love him. And he loved everyone. He was truly a friend to all.”
Descended from a family whose Brunswick roots stretch back to the Revolutionary War, Mr. Brown was born in the former Dart House at 4 Glynn Ave. on Dec. 3, 1918. The son of Simon Hadley Brown and Ethel Gray Dart, Mr. Brown and his four siblings grew up in the historic home that overlooked the marsh from 1876 to 2017.
Mr. Brown was a man who lived life with his glass half full. Born with a cleft pallet that made him ineligible for military service, Mr. Brown instead joined the ranks of those churning out Liberty Ships for the war effort at the shipyards on the Brunswick River. The minor speech impediment that accompanied the cleft pallet might have prompted a less cheerful person to seek a reclusive career path. Mr. Brown became a real estate salesman, and a darn good one. Though there are nearly half a million realtors statewide today, Mr. Brown held real estate license No. 284. He practiced real estate in Brunswick and the Golden Isles for some 60 years, always ready with witty zinger or a keen historical anecdote.
Mr. Brown married Margaret Ann Johnston in 1946. Together, the couple made a solidly successful real estate team while raising their son and daughter in the Windsor Park neighborhood.
A devoted Methodist, Mr. Brown began his tenure on Epworth’s board of directors in the 1970s and was still serving on the board in an emeritus capacity at the time of his death.
“Bill Brown was just a fine person,” said Joel Willis, Epworth’s president and CEO. “He loved to laugh. He loved to tell jokes. He was one of the good ones. They don’t make them like Bill anymore. And I think he really believed in our ministry at Epworth, which is why he gave so much of time to us. He was just a great guy.”
Brown served dutifully also on the board of the local harbor pilots association, which oversees the business of the pilots who steer incoming and outgoing merchant ships into the Port of Brunswick from around the world.
“He knew the port was very important to the economy of Brunswick and the Golden Isles,” Willis said. “He was a very big supporter of the local shipping industry.”
Mr. Brown was a faithful member of the Kiwanis Club of Brunswick, where his jokes became a staple of every meeting.
Mr. Brown passed away at hospice at 12:50 a.m. Saturday, shortly after the New Year arrived. On Dec. 3, dozens of friends and well-wishers showed up at Hospice of the Golden Isles to join Mr. Brown in celebrating his 103rd birthday.
Knowing her father's penchant for making folks laugh, Lawlor could not help thinking about the coincidence that Mr. Brown died on roughly the same time as comedic centenarian Betty White.
“You know he is up there now,” she said, “looking for Betty White to say, ‘have you heard the one about … ‘”