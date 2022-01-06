A burning wood chipper drew a rapid response from the Brunswick Fire Department on Thursday afternoon.
“It was burning pretty good when we got here, and it’s right next to a woodpile,” said Brunswick Deputy Chief John Tyre.
According to a sign on the property, the lot on Altama Avenue at which the chipper was located belongs to Golden Isles Wood Products and was stacked high with raw wood.
A phone call to the company was not returned.
The fire department received a call about the chipper at around 2:20 p.m., Tyre said.
The flames were mostly extinguished by 2:40 p.m., but not before the heat from the fire caused the rubber tires on the chipper to burst.
“It blew the tires right off of it,” Tyre said.
Firefighters applied flame-retardant foam to put out the hotspots caused by hydraulic fluid and grease.