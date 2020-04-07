Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning is not the only public official writing letters to Gov. Brian Kemp asking him to close a popular attraction.
Twelve county commissions in Northeast Georgia are asking the governor to shut down the state parks in their region during his shelter in place order while under the COVID-19 threat.
They sent a letter to the governor requesting he close them down at once before visitors from outside the region begin putting a strain on local resources.
Counties signing the April 6 letter were Banks, White, Habersham, Towns, Rabun, Franklin, Gilmer, Dade, Lumpkin, Fannin, Stephens, and Union.
Browning sent a letter to Kemp this week condemning his decision to reopen Georgia's beaches after local authorities ordered them closed.