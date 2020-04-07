All but one of the counties in the eight-county Coastal Health District reported an increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and Brantley County confirmed its first cases — three in all, including one death.
The number of cases in the coastal district swelled by nine for a total of 230. The number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus in the district remained at seven.
Totals released by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 7 p.m. Tuesday are as follows: Glynn, 30; McIntosh, three; Camden, 17; Liberty, 13; Chatham, 120; Long, one; Effingham, 18; and Bryan, 26.
In counties closest to Glynn, Brantley reported three cases, one of which resulted in the death of a 79-year-old woman who had an underlying condition, according to the health department.
Ware County reported 37 cases, and Charlton and Wayne counties, three each.
Georgia's confirmed cases in all 159 counties totaled 9,158, including 1,899 hospitalizations and 348 deaths.
The results are from 33,785 tests statewide.