A 57-year-old White man was found dead this morning in front of The Well in downtown Brunswick, police do not suspect foul play.
Brunswick Police Capt. Anthony Smith ruled out foul play as of Friday morning, but said the cause of death had not yet been determined. He could not confirm the time of death either, but said the man was “cold and stiff to the touch” when officers arrived. Smith said an autopsy may be conducted. The name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
He said the call came in at 7:15 a.m. this morning and officers closed JF Mann Way — the road on which the man was found — between Gloucester and F streets shortly after. It was still closed as of 8:15 a.m. while officers cleared the scene.
Officers at the scene were told the man had COVID last week and was drinking last night, Smith said, but could not say whether that factored into his death.