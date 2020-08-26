The Glynn County Board of Elections voted Wednesday afternoon to rescind its earlier decision to hold a referendum on whether to abolish the Glynn County Police Department as a special election and instead to place in on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Board Chairwoman Patricia Gibson said board members made the best decision they could with the information they had last week when the five-member body voted to hold the referendum during but parallel to the November general election.
It walked its decision back Wednesday after further discussions with Georgia Secretary of State legal counsel Ryan Germany, who said in a letter to the board’s attorney, Mark Johnson, that he saw no reason to hold a special election for the referendum.
The board also voted to place the referendum on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
The matter is likely not settled, however, as the Glynn County Commission has expressed its intent to sue over the ballot measure.
Commissioners have said the Georgia General Assembly violated the state constitution and home rule statutes by placing the referendum on the ballot, in effect overriding the county’s constitutional power to provide law enforcement services.