A Brunswick High School administrator was following up on suspicions of students vaping on campus Thursday afternoon when he allegedly found a butcher knife in a backpack, according to county Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis.
Campus police arrested the 17-year-old student and took him to the Glynn County Detention Center. The student was charged with carrying a weapon on school property, according to jail records.
Ellis said the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Thursday when school security video showed what appeared to be students vaping on campus. Walker was allegedly one of the students the administrator confronted when going to look into the matter. Looking through his bag, the administrator found a knife with an 8- to 9-inch blade, Ellis said.
There was no indication of intended violence, Ellis said. However, it is a crime to have knives on campus. It did not help matters that the knife was allegedly concealed in the student’s backpack.
“He had a butcher knife in his bag,” Ellis said. “We didn’t really question him at the point. It is absolutely not tolerated. There is just no place for that kind of stuff in a school, especially hidden in a book bag.”