The Glynn County Commission made it official at Thursday's meeting as commissioners agreed to enter into a contract with Jacques Battiste to be the new county police chief.
Battiste was chosen as the sole finalist for the position earlier this month. The county held a question-and-answer session Monday where the public submitted questions to Battiste.
The county also voted at Thursday's meeting to change its organizational chart, making the county police chief a contract employee who meets daily with the county administrator. The terms of Battiste's contract were not revealed.
Battiste was a was a special agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation for 22 years where he specialized in counter-terrorism in the U.S. and abroad, special events security, SWAT and hazardous device response. After retiring from the FBI, Battiste served as police chief for Xavier University in Louisiana, his alma mater. Battiste is currently a deputy constable with the Orleans Constable Office in New Orleans, where he serves as tactical and training coordinator.
Rickey Evans, assistant police chief, has been serving as interim police chief since Jay Wiggins retired from the role in January. Wiggins had been the interim police chief since February 2020 until he was picked for the job permanently in September 2020.
Wiggins took over the position in February 2020 after then chief John Powell was placed on administrative leave after was indicted on malfeasance charges involving an alleged coverup of a county police narcotics squad officer’s affair with an informant. Powell was let go by the county in September.