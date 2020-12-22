The mega-barge Julie B is heading out of the St. Simons Sound this afternoon, hauling the colossal separated bow section of the Golden Ray shipwreck with it.
The 3,100-metric-ton chunk of steel is going to a recycling facility in Gibson, La., speeding up its planned departure by weeks if not months, according to Unified Command. The Julie B and its cargo are scheduled to depart its berth at the Port of Brunswick near Mary Ross Park on the East River at 1:30 p.m. today, said Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
The Julie B and the ship’s bow have been docked at the port since Nov. 29, a day after the crane vessel VB 10,000 completed the crucial first cut in the Golden Ray salvage operation. The largest barge operating in the U.S., the Julie B had originally planned on sticking around until it could add a second section of the shipwreck to its expansive deck.
With the second cut into the shipwreck still not under way, officials decided it was best to send this piece on ahead alone. The section is secured to the deck on its port side and measures in at 136 feet across by 104 feet long by 113 feet high.
It has been “sea-fastened” and cleared a Coast Guard inspection for its journey, Himes said. Unified Command reasoned that the sooner it reaches its destination in Louisiana, the sooner it no longer presents an environmental threat to the Golden Isles. Unified Command consists of the Coast Guard, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Gallagher Marine Systems. It is responsible for ensuring that the salvage operation adheres to environmental protection standards established by the federal Oil Pollution Act of 1990.
“We’re in the wreck removal phase of a pollution response,” Himes said. “When there are opportunities like this to take the section and get it to the recycling plant, we do that. We know residents want to see this section gone.”
At an average speed of 6 knots, the Julie B is expected to reach its destination in the Gulf of Mexico in eight to 10 days.