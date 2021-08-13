A dry dock barge is in route to take Section 6 of the wreckage of the Golden Ray from the St. Simons Sound, where the 3,695-metric-ton chunk of steel has been a source of oil pollution for two weeks.
The barge is timing its arrival with slack high tide, which creates the best conditions for the complex maneuvers involved in placing the mammoth structure on the barge deck, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. High tide in the waters between Jekyll and St. Simons islands occurred at 12:29 p.m. Tug boats will guide the barge through an open gate in the environmental protection barrier that surrounds the shipwreck. The barge then will be guided between the twin hulls of the 255-foot-tall VB 10,000 crane vessel, which holds Section 6 suspended in air from its arching girders.
After the section is safely in the cradle built to accept it on the barge deck, workers will spend a day or more welding and fastening the section in place for transport, Himes said. Section 6 will be towed to a dismantling site at 615 Bay St., located on the East River in Brunswick.
One more discharge of oil occurred around 9 a.m. Friday morning when the VB 10,000 crane vessel lifted Section 6 the final few feet to raise it completely above the water, Himes said. Oil-skimmer boats collected oily water that remained contained inside the oil-retention boom that lines the EPB’s surface. Oil that breached the EPB by slipping beneath the boom in the sound’s swift currents was collected in V-shaped vessels known as current busters, Himes said. There have been no reports that oil from the morning lifting of Section 6 reached shorelines, Himes said.
Dark clouds of oil leaking from Section 6 fouled the shorelines and beaches of St. Simons Island’s south end July 31, the day after a cutting chain powered by the VB 10,000 tore through and separated the section from the half-submerged remains of the shipwreck. Only two sections and one cut remain of the shipwreck, leaving about 153.5 feet.
Oil leaked from the section several times during subsequent attempts to lift the section in the week that followed. Salvors located and capped an oil venting pipe in the section last weekend, blocking the primary source of leaking oil, Himes said.
Dozens of pollution cleanup workers have shoveled and bagged oiled sand on beaches and applied a sphagnum moss product to the fouled marsh grasses in the past two weeks, Himes said.
The 656-foot-long Golden Ray overturned Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. Salvors in November began the operation to cut the ship into eight sections for removal from the sound. Section 6 is the sixth section to be cut from the shipwreck.