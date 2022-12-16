Newly hired veteran law enforcement officer O'Neal Jackson III has been named the Glynn County Police Department's acting chief, replacing the outgoing Jacques Battiste.
Approved Thursday night by the Glynn County Commission, Jackson's first day as acting chief is Monday, county officials said. He replaces Battiste, who served as county police chief for 18 months before resigning to pursue an appointment as executive director of FBI-LEEDA Inc., in Philadelphia, Penn. Battiste's last day is Friday.
O'Neal started with the Glynn County Police Department on Nov. 7, hired as assistant police chief by Battiste.
A native of Tallahassee, Fla., Jackson has more than 30 years experience in law enforcement. His resumé includes some 25 years with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in the Tampa, Fla., a metropolis of 1.5 million people. Jackson's tenure there included roles as varied as street-level narcotics operations and homicide investigations to field training, patrol services and detention.
He is recognized as a Kentucky Colonel after completing the Southern Police Institute's Administrative Officer Course with the 134th class. Additionally, Jackson holds a bachelor of science degree in political science from the University of South Florida, where he also minored in psychology.
"I am more than confident in having assistant chief Jackson lead the department during this time," said Glynn County Manager William Fallon. "His command-level experience in law enforcement will assist him in his acting responsibilities. He had an impressive career in Hillsborough County, and we are confident in his ability to keep GCPD moving in a positive direction while continuing to serve the citizens of Glynn County.”