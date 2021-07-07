Tropical Storm Elsa altered its bearings overnight Tuesday, plotting a more westerly trek as it sweeps across southeast Georgia beginning Wednesday afternoon, according to forecasters.
Though the eye of Elsa is now expected to pass well west of here, Glynn Country residents are being cautioned to expect potential flooding form heavy rains and tropical storm force wind gusts, county officials and the National Weather Service said.
Folks in the Golden Isles can expect between 3 and 6 inches of rain into the night Wednesday with sustained winds of up to 30 mph, said meteorologist Will Corless of the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. Up to 9 inches of rain is possible in concentrated areas, Corless said.
Glynn County Emergency Management Director Alec Eaton advises residents to shelter in place if possible until Elsa passes.
The EMA said residents can anticipate conditions similar to a "moderate northeaster" storm. As of 9 a.m., Glynn County was under a tornado watch until at least 1 p.m., Corless said. The county also is under a flood watch. The next high tide occurs on St. Simons Island at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday.
As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Elsa was approaching landfall near Cedar Key, Florida, in the Gulf of Mexico, moving north at 14 mph with sustained maximum winds of 65 mp.
Glynn County public school summer programs have been canceled, as have magistrate court at the county courthouse. Brunswick and Glynn County administrative offices remain open.
Corless reminds Golden Isles residents that Elsa's present trek puts Glynn County to the northwest of the eye, typically the most active sector of tropical storm activity.
"It looks a little more west than in previous (predictions)," he said Wednesday morning. "We now have the eye going through Georgia's breakfast counties — Bacon, Coffee. That means that the strongest winds are still in the northeast quadrants, so y'all can probably still expect some stiff wind gusts there. And they are certain to pick up as the day progresses."