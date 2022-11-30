Former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson is scheduled for an arraignment in Glynn County Superior Court on Dec. 29, facing charges she interfered in a murder investigation involving a former investigator for her office.
Johnson’s arraignment was scheduled Tuesday at the county courthouse by former Bulloch County judge John R. Turner. Glynn County judges have recused themselves from the case involving Johnson, who served as the Brunswick circuit prosecutor for 10 years before losing the 2020 election to Keith Higgins.
The arraignment comes more than a year after a Glynn County grand jury indicted Johnson on Sept. 2, 2021, on charges of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and violating her oath of office. The grand jury was convened in June 2021 by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, whose office alleges Johnson tried to manipulate the investigation and persecution of the February 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
Arbery was shot dead in the streets of Satilla Shores on Feb. 23, 2020, by Travis McMichael. Travis McMichael is the son of Greg McMichael, who worked as an investigator for the Brunswick DA’s office for some 20 years before retiring in 2019. Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael armed themselves and jumped in a pickup truck and pursued Arbery after the 25-year-old Black man ran past their home on Satilla Drive that Sunday afternoon.
Greg McMichael brandished a handgun in the bed of the truck while his son shot Arbery twice with a 12-guage shotgun at close range as neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan recorded the deadly confrontation with his cellphone. All three men are White.
The McMichaels and Bryan were convicted of murder in state court at the Glynn County Courthouse in November 2021 and all three were convicted this February in federal court in Brunswick of interfering with Arbery’s right to use a public street because of skin color. The McMichaels were additionly convicted of firearms violence charges. The McMichaels are serving life sentences without parole in state prison and also face life sentences in federal prison. Bryan is serving life with the possibility of parole.
The indictment alleges Johnson instructed county police investigators at the scene, via cellphone, not to arrest either of the McMichaels. The indictment further accuses Johnson of colluding to divert the case to Waycross DA George Barnhill after she recused herself. Carr’s office maintains Johnson directed the case to Barnhill, knowing he had already expressed an opinion that the deadly shooting was a case of self-defense in the course of a citizen’s arrest.
Johnson tuned herself in to the Glynn County Detention Center on Sept. 8, 2021, and was released minutes later. She maintains her innocence.
In response to a request from Johnson’s attorney to drop all charges, the AG’s office submitted evidence in May of 16 phone calls between Johnson and Greg McMichael after the murder. The evidence claimed the first call between the two occurred within an hour of the murder and that last came in May of 2020 after McMichael was in jail. In that last call, the AG says Greg McMichael left a message with Johnson “thanking her for a referral because, ‘he’s gonna run interference for me right now and that’s damn good advice,’” according to the filing.
Johnson will make her formal plea during the 10 a.m. arraignment, at which the judge also will consider “any currently pending motions, and consideration of any other matters that may need to be addressed by the court.” The court document lists Turner as “Presiding by Designation” as a senior judge in Glynn County Superior Court.