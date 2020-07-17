With a Savannah judge presiding in Glynn County Superior Court and defendants and attorneys appearing via video everywhere from Atlanta to the local county jail, there were few surprises Friday during the arraignment of the three men accused in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan all pleaded not guilty to the crimes leveled against them, which include malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
In related subsequent proceedings, Judge Timothy Walmsley denied attorney Kevin Gough's request to set bond for Bryan. Walmsley also dismissed Gough's request to remove Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes as the prosecutor in the case.
Walmsley said Friday's proceedings cleared the way for establishing a pre-trial schedule and setting deadlines for motions and discovery. But with pandemic-imposed restrictions on courthouse procedures still in place statewide, he said it remains uncertain when an actual trial date will be set.
"We're not able to do that at this time," Walmsley said. "But this case will be ready to be tried, when we can try the case."
A Chatham County Superior Court judge, Walmsley was assigned to preside over the trial when Glynn County judges recused themselves over a conflict of interest. Attorney General Chris Carr appointed Joyette to prosecute the case in May, a move that ultimately was necessitated by Brunswick DA Jackie Johnson's immediate recusal in February. Johnson cited the same conflict of interest as county judges — defendant Gregory McMichael's 20-plus years as an investigator for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.
McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, are accused of arming themselves and pursuing Arbery after seeing the 25-year-old running through their Satilla Shores neighborhood on the Sunday afternoon of Feb. 23. Bryan is accused of joining the pursuit moments later and using his own pickup truck to block Arbery's path several times. Bryan also took the chilling video of the deadly confrontation where Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery three times as the two struggled for possession of McMichael's shotgun. The video leaked publicly May 5 and sparked international outrage as it spread on social media. Arbery was Black; the three defendants are White.
Although Travis McMichael did the shooting, Gregory McMichael and Bryan face murder charges also because their alleged crimes resulted in Arbery's death.
In an unrelated development, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced via twitter Friday that it has initiated a sex crimes investigation "based on allegations made against" Bryan. "The investigation is active and ongoing."