Glynn County Animal Control is offering a reward for any information on a gruesome scene discovered on Burnt Island Road, near Everett City, on Sunday.

“We received a call from a concerned citizen on Sunday reporting that they had seen eight cats on the side of the road on Burnt Island Road,” animal control manager Tiffani Hill said in a statement. “When my officer arrived, he found six cats at the scene, including one who was still alive.”

A veterinarian determined euthanasia to be the only humane course of action for the one living cat, Hill said, due to the severity of her injuries, which included a broken back.

The other two are unaccounted for, she said.

“All of the cats involved appear to have suffered massive head trauma along with other varying injuries,” Hill said. “None of the cats were wearing collars or  microchipped for identification.”

Animal control is offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information can call the animal control shelter at 912-554-7505 or the Glynn County Silent Witness Line at 912-264-1333.

