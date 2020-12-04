Glynn County Animal Control closed down Friday after staff members were exposed to COVID-19.
“Emergency care is not going to stop, we’re just closed today so staff can regroup from the COVID exposure and get tested and everything,” said Animal Control Manager Tiffani Hill.
The facility is still operational but closed to the public, Hill said.
Only one staff member had tested positive as of Friday afternoon, she said. Other staff members had to quarantine while awaiting test results, which left the department shorthanded.
The shelter will be open Saturday, Hill said, barring any unforeseen circumstances.
“Cat adoptions and dog adoptions will continue, so people please come on out and keep adopting from us,” Hill said.
The central shelter building is currently closed, she said, and all business will be conducted in the trailer building starting Saturday while animal control officers follow “super-clearing” protocols due to a ringworm outbreak among the shelter’s cat population.
Cat intake is halted until Dec. 8 while the shelter follow the procedures proscribed by the Georgia Department of Agriculture. Uninfected cats are still up for adoption.
“We have kittens who were not exposed to the ringworm fungus and who are looking for families,” Hill said. “Dog intake and adoptions will continue as normal and emergency service can be requested 24/7 by calling 911.”