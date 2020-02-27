Authorities are on the lookout for a Camden County man suspected of abducting his three children Wednesday.
An Amber Alert was issued Thursday afternoon after Marshall Gentry, a sailor at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, failed to show up for work earlier in the day. He had been living in a Coleman trailer on base and had recently been served divorce papers, according to Capt. Larry Bruce, a spokesman with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.
Gentry was last seen around noon Wednesday after his wife removed 6-year-old Meadow Gentry from school, while he waiting in a vehicle with her younger siblings Autumn and Kole.
According to a Georgia State Patrol alert, Gentry is believed to be heavily armed and known to be suicidal. Authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for a black 2019 Toyota Tundra with tag RTQ7135. The vehicle could have a 2019 Coleman camper attached.
Anyone with information is asked to ontact Camden County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Chuck Byerly at 912 510-5100 or call 911.