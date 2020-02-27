Authorities are on the lookout for a Camden County man suspected of abducting his three children Wednesday.

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday afternoon after Marshall Gentry, a sailor at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, failed to show up for work earlier in the day. He had been living in a Coleman trailer on base and had recently been served divorce papers, according to Capt. Larry Bruce, a spokesman with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Gentry was last seen around noon Wednesday after his wife removed 6-year-old Meadow Gentry from school, while he waiting in a vehicle with her younger siblings Autumn and Kole.

According to a Georgia State Patrol alert, Gentry is believed to be heavily armed and known to be suicidal. Authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for a black 2019 Toyota Tundra with tag RTQ7135. The vehicle could have a 2019 Coleman camper attached.

Anyone with information is asked to ontact Camden County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Chuck Byerly at 912 510-5100 or call 911.

More from this section

Shipwreck barrier approved, installation will be noisy

Shipwreck barrier approved, installation will be noisy

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved Tuesday evening a marine salvager's plan to build a giant mesh barrier around the 656-foot shipwrecked Golden Ray. The 33-acre barrier is intended as a measure to reduce pollution to the St. Simons Sound when work begins to saw the 25,000-ton vessel …

Police department abolishment bill clears committee

Police department abolishment bill clears committee

A bill allowing for the dissolution of the Glynn County Police Department passed a state Senate committee Thursday by a 5-4 vote, following remarks from state Sen. William Ligon and 30 minutes of testimony by Glynn County Commissioner Mike Browning, in which Browning made a number of allegat…

Cops: Armed man walked out of bank with cash

Cops: Armed man walked out of bank with cash

An armed man robbed the Five Star Credit Union at 4401 Altama Ave., in Brunswick late Thursday morning, walking out of the bank and into a nearby neighborhood with “an undisclosed amount of cash,” Brunswick Police reported.

+4
Stranded manatee mom and calf rescued from Sea Palms pond

Stranded manatee mom and calf rescued from Sea Palms pond

A manatee mother and her calf spent a dangerously chilly weekend stranded in a water hazard at Sea Palms on St. Simons Island, which proved to be too much for the yearling who died in route to the Jacksonville Zoo, said Jason Lee, wildlife program manager for the state Department of Natural …