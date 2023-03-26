A 19-year-old who social media posts claim was a victim of hazing last week at a party on St. Simons Island is alert and conscious, and has given police a statement about what happened the night he was dropped off at the emergency room by three juveniles, a release from Glynn County said.
In the days since, police have served a search warrant at the house where the incident occurred and have interviewed several juveniles associated with the incident, the release said.
The release, which was posted to the Glynn County Police Department's Facebook page at 9:54 p.m. Sunday, said Trenton "Trent" Lehrkamp, 19, was brought to the ER at Southeast Georgia Health System at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, in a state described as a "high level of intoxication."
"The three juveniles registered their names with the ER and then departed the hospital after they asked the hospital staff if they could leave prior to the GCPD arrival at the hospital," the release said.
Lehrkamp showed no signs of physical injury, but officers who responded to the hospital "did note the presence of spray paint."
"Lehrkamp was being treated due to a high level of intoxication from a mixture of controlled substances and alcohol," the release said.
Social media posts on Sunday claim that Lehrkamp was left in critical condition and on a ventilator after the incident. The posts claim a group of Glynn Academy students forced or coerced Lehrkamp, who graduated from Glynn Academy in 2022 and is reportedly on the autism spectrum, to drink large amounts of alcohol and take drugs like mushrooms until he became unconscious. Once unconscious, the students are said to have sprayed paint on Lehrkamp, urinated on him, and taped him to a chair, among other things, the posts claim. The posts include images and a video and claim they were originally posted to Snap Chat.
Police said in the release that the video circulating on social media — which shows what appears to be teenagers standing around outside at night while one of them sprays a male sitting in a chair with a hose — is from a prior incident involving Lehrkamp and was not connected to the Tuesday night incident.
Early the following day, on Wednesday, March 22, officers served a search warrant at the St. Simons Island residence where the party is said to have occurred and collected numerous items of evidence, the release said. More search warrants were served later on Wednesday as well.
"Detectives have interviewed several juveniles associated with the incident and are continuing to conduct additional interviews," the release said.
Detectives were able to speak with Lehrkamp on Sunday, the release said, and the family is fully cooperating with the investigation.
The department has also been consulting with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Glynn County Sheriff's Office and the Glynn County District Attorney regarding the investigation, the release said.
The police department encourages anyone who may have more information to contact it through the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333 or via email at 911silentwitness@glynncounty-ga.gov.