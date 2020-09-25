A major crash involving three vehicles in the westbound lanes of the F.J. Torras Causeway caused traffic to come to a halt in both directions Friday morning.
All lanes were reopened as of 10:25 a.m., said Brunswick Police Capt. Wan Thorpe, but motorists should expect delays while traffic clears up.
Brunswick resident Valentina Rosano, 57, died at the scene, said Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu. One injured woman was flow via helicopter to a medical facility. He was not aware of any other injured persons at the time.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash, Thorpe said.
According to the Glynn County E911 Center, the first calls about the collision came in around 8:21 a.m. today.
This is a developing story.