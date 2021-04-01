County Manager Alan Ours is out, effective immediately.
The Glynn County Commission voted Thursday night to amend his employment contract, paying him his salary through Aug. 27, the effective date of his resignation letter, but relieving him on his duties, a press release from the county stated.
Assistant County Manager Kathryn Downs was tapped to serve in the role while Mercer Group Associates conducts a candidate search for Ours’ replacement. The commission also voted Thursday to sign a contract with Mercer.
A timeline provided by the county puts the final selection of a new county manager in July or later.
“We appreciate all the work and dedication Alan has given to Glynn County over the past decade as a local government professional,” said Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal in a statement. “He is leaving behind a professional and capable staff who will continue to serve the citizens of Glynn County and provide support to the new county manager.”