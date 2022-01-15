A man was killed and five other people were wounded when gunfire broke out after midnight Saturday at the Bamboo Lounge at 2717 U.S. 17 in Brunswick, city police Capt. Angela Smith said.
An off-duty Brunswick police officer who was working security outside the bar called for assistance after hearing gunfire inside at around 12:30 a.m., Smith said.
The shooting started when an argument between two men escalated, with both men exchanging gunfire.
Four women and a man were taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, Smith said. The man died of his injuries. Another man was taken to "an undisclosed medical facility" with a gunshot wound, Smith said.
Police are not releasing the deceased man's name, pending notification of next of kin.
No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Brunswick Police detective Carla Futch at 912-279-2641, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.