The Braves signed 20 of 21 selections from the 2023 MLB draft.

The only unsigned pick was Kansas State infielder Brady Day, whom the Braves selected in the 12th round. Day was a third-year sophomore in 2023 and might be drafted higher next year if he continues to improve.

