The first-place Braves likely will be well-represented in Seattle next month.
Phase 1 of All-Star voting ended at noon Thursday. The top two players at each position – along with six outfielders – advanced to the next round of voting that will determine the starters for the National and American League All-Star teams. Voting resets for the second phase, which begins at noon June 26 and ends at noon June 29.
Braves fans stuffed the ballot boxes (or rather, clicked a lot) in support of their club, which has an NL-best record of 48-26 and is riding an eight-game win streak.
Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., the NL MVP front-runner, led all players in voting (3,082,600 votes) and is guaranteed a starting spot as a result.
Shortstop Orlando Arcia, second baseman Ozzie Albies, third baseman Austin Riley, catcher Sean Murphy and first baseman Matt Olson were in the top two at their positions and advanced to the next round. So did Michael Harris II, who’s among the top four outfielders.
Acuña, 25, is having his greatest season to date, hitting .324 with a .952 OPS. He has 15 home runs, 46 RBIs and 32 stolen bases. Last week, he became the first player to hit 15 homers and swipe 30 bases over his team’s first 70 games.
This will be Acuña’s fourth time starting in the All-Star game. He and the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani (designated hitter) led their respective leagues in voting, which allows them to skip the next phase and clinch a starting role.
When Dansby Swanson left in free agency, the Braves had a shortstop vacancy. They opted not to acquire another veteran, entering spring with a competition of Arcia and two youngsters, Vaughn Grissom and Braden Shewmake. The team went with Arcia, and he has rewarded them with an outstanding season that warrants All-Star honors.
Arcia has hit .333 with an .870 OPS while playing superb defense. He’s up against Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor in Phase 2. This would be Arcia’s first All-Star appearance.
The Braves acquired Murphy from the A’s over the winter, surprising some people, considering they had d’Arnaud and William Contreras (an All-Star a season ago who was included in the Murphy deal). But the Braves look like geniuses, with Murphy the most productive backstop in the NL.
Murphy, currently sidelined by a tweaked hamstring, has had the best offensive season of his career. He’s hit .286 with a .915 OPS. He has 14 doubles, 12 homers and 42 RBIs. All while drawing rave reviews for his work with pitchers. He also has thrown out 12 base runners attempting to steal.
Murphy is competing against Dodgers catcher Will Smith for the starting catcher honor. This would be Murphy’s first All-Star game.
Olson joined the man he replaced, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, in the next round of voting. Olson’s 21 home runs are tied for the second-most in the NL (equal with Marlins slugger and 2021 Braves World Series MVP Jorge Soler).
Olson has slashed .230/.344/.502 in 74 games. He last was an All-Star in 2021 with the A’s.
Albies has hit .270/.321/.474 with 14 doubles, 17 homers and 53 RBIs this season. He’s going against the Marlins’ Luis Arraez, who’s hitting .398 through 69 games. Albies is a two-time All-Star (2018, 2021).
Riley is seeking his second All-Star nod after earning the honor last summer. He’s hitting .262/.327/.431 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 37 RBIs. He joined Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado as an NL finalist.
Harris ranks among an outfield group that included Mookie Betts (Dodgers), Corbin Carroll (Arizona) and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Arizona). Two of them will join Acuña in the starting outfield. After a slow start that included injury, Harris has caught fire and looks like the reigning Rookie of the Year again. He’s hitting .254 with a .716 OPS overall this season.
The 93rd All-Star game will be played July 11 at T-Mobile Park. It's the third time Seattle has hosted the extravaganza (1979, 2001). The Braves had six All-Stars last season, their most since 2011.
All-Star starters will be announced at 7 p.m. June 29 on ESPN.
The 93rd All-Star Game will be played July 11 at T-Mobile Park. It’s the third time Seattle has hosted the extravaganza (1979, 2001). The Braves had six All-Stars last season, their most since 2011.