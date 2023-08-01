In the weeks leading to Tuesday’s trade deadline, everyone tried to guess the true sellers in the market. After all, so many teams appeared to be on the bubble of contention, which left you wondering whether those clubs would be inclined to trade from their major-league rosters.
One true seller all along: The Colorado Rockies, who have now supplied the Braves with two relievers in the past eight days.
The Braves on Tuesday acquired left-handed reliever Brad Hand from Colorado for minor-league righty Alec Barger. Hand will slot immediately into the Braves’ bullpen, which also received a boost when Colorado sent Pierce Johnson there last week.
The 33-year-old Hand is a three-time All-Star who was one of the better closers in baseball years ago. He has a 3.66 career ERA over 754 innings. He has 131 career saves, with his best years coming from 2016-20, when he played for San Diego and then Cleveland.
He’s also an uncomfortable at-bat for left-handed hitters. Over Hand’s career, lefties have hit only .190 with a .568 OPS against him. In 2023, left-handed hitters are 7-for-49, with no home runs, versus Hand.
In the spring, Hand signed a one-year deal with the Rockies. It included a $7 million club option with a $500,000 buyout. But the deal stipulated that, if Hand were traded during the season, the team option would become a mutual option.
With Tuesday’s trade, that’s now a mutual option. True to its name, this means that both parties – Hand and the Braves – must agree to exercise the option for 2024. If that doesn’t occur, Hand will receive the buyout and become a free agent.
Hand throws a sweeper, a four-seam fastball and a sinker. His sweeper induces the highest percentage of whiffs from opponents.
At first glance, Hand is not a splashy addition. But the Braves probably didn’t need one. In their bullpen, Raisel Iglesias and A.J. Minter are the most prominent late-inning options. Joe Jiménez recently emerged. The club should soon get Dylan Lee back, and Nick Anderson is expected to return in early September. The Braves believed they added terrific stuff in Johnson, who was Hand’s teammate in Colorado.
Hand will not need to slam the door late in games or to work out of every jam. The Braves shouldn’t have to rely on him that way.
Instead, they added a good reliever to a stable of good relievers. He should improve their bullpen.
Barger, who heads to Colorado, had a 3.29 ERA over 30 games – all relief appearances – for Double-A Mississippi before the trade. He struck out 48 batters over 38-1/3 innings. The Braves drafted Barger, now 25 years old, in the 17th round in 2019. Barger was not considered to be one of the team’s better prospects, but he’s having a nice season.
The Braves entered Tuesday with MLB’s best record, at 67-37. Unlike some other clubs, they do not have glaring holes. Sure, they had areas in which they could improve. But they didn’t need to be desperate to do so.
But a lot can happen between now and October. Talent is important. But so is depth. The Braves are adept at working on the margins.
They have a lineup full of elite players. Their rotation, when at full strength, should be one of baseball’s best. They have a good bullpen.
But they are clearly counting on nothing. In the past eight days, the Braves have added Johnson, Hand and utility infielder Nicky Lopez. And they used Taylor Hearn – a lefty they acquired last week – to get Lopez. The moves have raised their roster’s floor.
The walls of the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick are presently adorned with the work of recently retired Brunswick High School art teacher Tamara Daughtry, but they’ll be covered with art by other Glynn County art teachers when the Ritz Theater opens for First Friday this week.