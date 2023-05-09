When asked why Wednesday, which was Max Fried’s day to start, was listed as a TBA in the rotation plans, Braves manager Brian Snitker was rather vague, leaving it to interpretation.
“We’re just going through some things right now,” Snitker said after Sunday’s game.
Turns out, the reasoning for removing Fried from the probable starters was not good.
The Braves on Tuesday placed Fried on the 15-day injured list, backdated to May 6, with a left forearm strain. They recalled left-hander Danny Young to Atlanta.
When everyone sees “forearm strain,” they think Tommy John surgery. This is always the worst-case scenario for a pitcher.
The Braves don’t believe Fried needs Tommy John surgery. He doesn’t have a tear in his UCL. He simply needs to let the strain calm down a bit, then build back up before returning to the mound. (Fried had Tommy John in 2014, when he was in the minor leagues.)
It’s impossible to know when Fried may return from this injury. The only certainty seems to be this: He will need longer than the 15 days on the 15-day injured list. First, he must feel no pain or discomfort in his forearm. Then he’ll need to ramp up, which can take time after a pitcher has been shut down for a while.
After last Friday’s start, Fried didn’t give any indication that he might be injured. He had a rare off night, though.
Fried allowed seven runs (five earned) on eight hits over six innings. He served up two home runs. He committed two throwing errors, both to first base.
Before that, he was dominant.
Over three starts after coming off the injured list, Fried spun 16 2/3 scoreless innings against San Diego, Houston and New York – all expected to contend for postseason spots. Through five starts (26 innings) this season, Fried has a 2.08 ERA.
This is Fried’s second time on the injured list this season. On opening day, he suffered a left hamstring strain while running to cover first base.
The Braves have holes to fill in their rotation. Before Fried’s injury, the off days this week meant they didn’t need a starter until May 16. Now, they must replace Fried and Kyle Wright, who suffered a right shoulder strain last week.
Dylan Dodd, who made a spot start in Miami, is an option. So, too, is Jared Shuster. And of course, Michael Soroka, who is hoping to reach the big leagues again, is still pitching in Triple A.
The Braves’ starting pitching depth will be tested. Fortunately, they aren’t lacking in that area.