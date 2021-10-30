Choosing which real estate firm to work with in the Golden Isles can often seem like a daunting task. That’s why when Michael Kaufman and CC Hightower launched Situs Real Estate they set out to be recognizably different by providing a customer-oriented, yet investment-conscious approach.
Owned by Michael Kaufman, who has been in real estate brokerage since 2018, and in real estate investment/development since 2016, Situs Real Estate opened in August.
Kaufman is the owner and managing broker, and CC Hightower is a Realtor in his office. The two form quite the team.
“CC was licensed in 2021, but has been in real estate investment – renovations/flips – since 2014, and is a second generation Realtor,” Kaufman said. “She was involved in her mother’s brokerage firm as far back as 2006.”
The company practices residential real estate and represents both buyers and sellers, commercial real estate, in which they represent buyers and sellers in purchases and sales as well as landlords and tenants in leasing and property management.
Residential real estate is the core of the company’s business.
“Our primary focus is on residential listings and sales, with a secondary focus on commercial,” Kaufman said.
Kaufman specializes in both commercial and residential real estate, specifically in the high-end luxury market. Hightower’s purview is first-time homebuyers.
“First-time homebuyers are often overwhelmed and if you’re able to quickly earn their trust, you’re the person they look to throughout the entire process,” said Hightower. “We help guide them from the first appointment to well after closing day- not just as their Realtor, but as a partner.”
Whether one has their eyes on a beachfront or golf course home, or something a little simpler, with Situs they receive the same attention, and the same guidance. Clients are walked through the process step-by-step.
“It’s CC and me working together from beginning to end,” said Kaufman. “Our clients have one point of contact.”
While residential real estate sales is the primary focus, the company plans to expand further into the commercial side of the business, including leasing, property management and sales, down the road.
Many real estate offices have an army of assistants to usher clients through the buying and selling process, said Kaufman. That is not the case with Situs.
Situs Real Estate is a boutique firm that focuses on customer service, Kaufman says.
“We pride ourselves on individualized care, spanning from our first meeting to well after closing day,” he said. “With one point of contact from start to close, our clients can be confident that they are well-represented throughout the entire process and no detail, large or small, will be lost in the shuffle.”
Situs Real Estate has its office in The Wick, which Kaufman owns, in downtown Brunswick, but it’s not a storefront set-up where clients drop by.
“Most of what we are doing is going straight to the client,” he said. “We meet them wherever and whenever is most convenient for them.
Our tagline is ‘recognizably different;’ we provide a service that’s tailored to our clients, whatever their needs may be.”
Kaufman said his company will take the time to listen to their customers’ needs and guide them “through the transaction with an investment-oriented mindset to ensure the best long-term fit is achieved, based on their priorities.”
“Simply put, we don’t just care about real estate and making the next big sale, we care about our clients and the place we call home,” he said.