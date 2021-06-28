It wasn’t a long era, but today marks the end of my time at The Brunswick News. A year ago today, my first ever Bombs and Birdies published, and today will be my last as I can officially call myself a golf writer now.
While this may be my final column for the paper that helped me find this new passion of mine, it’s not the end of my journey — in fact, it’s just the beginning.
However, I wanted to take the time to thank some of the people for their help over the last two years and mention my top three moments during this journey.
First, thank you to Buff and the rest of The Brunswick News crew for allowing me to cover golf and engulf myself in this sport. The guidance I got from the people in the office I will carry with me for the rest of my career.
Next, thank you to Dan Hogan of Brunswick Country Club, Harry Kicklighter and Bubba Clark of Heritage Oaks and Sanctuary Cove, the RSM Classic people like Melanie Trotter and company — there are just so many people in this area that have guided me. I appreciate everything they’ve helped me with the last two years. The guys at Sea Palms and King and Prince, along with every course here in the Golden Isles, have been so welcoming to me. Even if I didn’t name their name, I appreciate the help and ability to cover your events over the last two years.
I also want to thank Erica Grady from Brunswick High for being there to first introduce Ms. Tammy Palmer to me and for also being another golf contact that would set me straight anytime I needed it.
Thank you, Glynn’s boys coach Mike Zito and Brunswick’s boys coach Drew Culpepper for allowing me to interact with your players. And I cannot forget Frederica’s coach Tom Willis for always answering any questions I have. I’ve grown to love youth golf even more because of the local coaches here.
I also need to thank Dr. Mo, or Morris Pickens, for being one of my first interviews for Bombs and Birdies and speaking any time he sees me out and about — I appreciate you.
Then there is Harris English, J.T. Poston, Michael Thompson and of course Uncle Davis Love III for making me fall more in love with golf every week watching y’all play and getting the opportunity to interview y’all. And of course, I cannot forget Mike Cook, who taught me things and being someone I could always talk golf and football with. He will forever be one of my favorite people I’ve met here in the Isles.
Especially English, he will forever hold a special place for me because he always took the time to answer my call or texts when I needed him for a story. It was the icing on the cake watching him compete in the Travelers Championship playoff. I mean, what a way to end my journey at The Brunswick News than getting to watch him earn his fourth win in eight playoff holes.
There are so many others I want to thank. Still, I also don’t want to leave out anyone because the football, basketball, soccer, softball and baseball coaches at Glynn Academy, Brunswick High, and Frederica Academy — y’all mean so much to me. It’s been quite the journey, but I will say each of the people I’ve met have impacted me and one of the reasons I’m not leaving the Golden Isles just yet.
I appreciate all the emails and calls I’ve gotten the last two years because they helped me continue this golf journey.
My time is coming to an end, but this location will forever be in my heart. The Golden Isles has a way of putting its mark on you, and it’s helped me not only start my professional career but continue it in the direction I never thought it would go.
Enough of the mushy stuff. To close out my Bombs and Birdies series, I wanted to give my top three moments that I enjoyed the most. I’m going to stick to golf, but know that there are far more moments than these three that will stick with me forever.
3: ELI SCOTT’S 2019 GOLDEN WIN
Eli Scott’s 2019 Golden Isles Invitational win comes in at No. 3 on my list. He overcame losing his family dog and the weather to claim the title. It was before Scott announced that he would be transferring to Georgia, but the rumors circled, so that made me, even more intrigued to watch him.
He’s another I’d like to thank because regardless of where I’ve seen him since, Scott makes it a point to speak to me.
Scott won with a 21 under total score, beating Josh Williams out by four strokes. It marked his second win at Brunswick Country Club that season and the start of great golf for Scott, who continued his success in Athens.
2: IT JUST MEANS MORE WITH THE SEC
The 2019 SEC Championship was the reason I got interested in golf, and while 2020 didn’t have one because of COVID, 2021 solidified that golf was my future. Those golfers are not only phenomenal athletes but even better people. It didn’t matter what team it was. They were polite and provided great golf at Sea Island.
This event will hold a special place in my heart because it’s what started it all. Georgia’s golfers put on a show in stroke play this year and, in my eyes, are the true SEC Champions. I got to see the likes of Davis Thompson and Spencer Ralston, two guys who are going to have long careers as professionals, along with Arkansas surging with its two South American players.
The playoff for matchplay was electric, and I once again got to shake hands with Will Gordon, who was part of the Vanderbilt 2019 team — yup, one of the first groups I covered.
I’m an SEC gal anyway, but the golf tournament outweighs the football one for now.
1: THE RSM CLASSICS
I must make the two RSM Classics I got to cover as my top memory at The Brunswick News. They not only made me respect golf on another level but gave me someone who will be in my life forever. We met when I was doing a story on a caddie who comes down each year to work the event, and we’ve been thick as thieves since then. He’s taught me so much about golf in the last two years, I don’t know where my knowledge would be without him.
However, it’s also the event that I finally got to see the likes of Jason Day and Shane Lowry up close and personal. Those are two dynamite golfers, and I couldn’t believe how pure their swings were.
The 2020 RSM Classic also marked when I finally met English face-to-face and saw just how genuine he is in person. He earned a fan for life with that interaction.
Not to mention getting to cover the new RSM dog, Flint, who made my week before the golf even started.
The RSM Classic team is a family, and I’m blessed to have gotten to be a part of it for two years. It’ll forever be one of my favorite PGA Tour events.
Well, that’s it. My time at the paper is over, and a new chapter begins. Thank you again to everyone I’ve met along the way — it’s been such a pleasure. While I won’t be at the paper, I’ll be at GolfLink.com if you want to continue to follow my journey and keep up with what I’m writing next. I’ll still be around, so please don’t hesitate to reach out at savannahleigh0966@gmail.com or say hello if you see me at the course.