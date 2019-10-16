Every three years, United States Coast Guard Station Brunswick has a Boat Forces Standardization Team Inspection carried out by Coast Guard personnel from Yorktown, Va. To prepare for the inspection, Station Brunswick held a Boat Crew Olympics Wednesday. Divided up into two teams, crew members competed in a variety of physical and mental tasks including a 1.5 mile run, P6 de-watering pump exercise, plotting and navigational testing, heaving line throw, and finally a stokes litter run in which each team has to run to the dock, pick up a teammate in a rescue litter, and race back to the station. While serving as a training for the inspection, the event also provided the crew with an opportunity to take a break from their daily routine, have some fun, and share in camaraderie with their crewmates.