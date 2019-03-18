Seaside Realty, LLC — Jekyll Island’s newest Real Estate firm — is pleased to announce that Skip Adamson has joined their staff as Associate Broker.
“I’m a people person, I really enjoy helping folks buy and sell their homes,” Adamson said. “The excitement of bringing buyers and sellers together is very rewarding to me personally.”
While Seaside Realty specializes in the marketing and sales of Jekyll Island homes and condominiums, for those seeking Adamson’s property management skills, he has also taken a position with Jekyll Realty as a management consultant.
As qualifying broker for Seaside Realty, C.J. Jefferies proudly welcomes Skip to the new firm, saying “Skip is well known as one of the most seasoned real estate veterans in the area. Over the course of his 40-plus year career, he has helped hundreds of homeowners with their real estate needs.”
A long-term resident of Jekyll Island, Adamson originally received his Realtor license in 1974. Since that time, he has received his Graduate of the Realtors Institute (GRI) degree and had also obtained his Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) designation. He is a Past-President (1990) of the now Golden Isles Association of Realtors and has successfully completed courses 1A and 8 of the American Institute of Real Estate Appraisers.
Adamson can be reached at 912-319-7201 or by email at skip@seasidejekyll.com.